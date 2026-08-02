Inherited bonds and U.S. brokerage accounts can create confusion for Americans living in Israel, especially when the portfolio includes municipal bonds, callable bonds, long maturity dates, or positions that have dropped in market value.

A bond may look “safe," but that does not always mean it still fits your retirement plan, cash-flow needs, tax situation, or cross-border financial reality.

Understanding what you own is the first step toward making better investment decisions. This episode explains why bond prices move when interest rates change, what callable bonds can mean for investors, how tax-loss harvesting may help in certain situations, and why concentration risk should not be ignored. For Americans in Israel managing U.S. brokerage and IRA accounts, a portfolio review can help determine whether inherited investments still support the life and goals you have today.

Key Takeaways and Action Points: