President Donald Trump’s media company has launched a new premium subscription service offering users early access to his posts for a price of $100,000 per month.

Trump Media & Technology Group, which operates the Truth Social platform, announced the launch of Truth API, a service designed primarily for companies and financial traders who want to receive posts from Trump and other high-profile accounts before they become publicly available.

Company officials said the service is aimed at users who track market movements, arguing that Trump’s posts have previously triggered significant reactions in financial markets, including fluctuations in energy prices and oil markets.

The launch has already sparked political criticism. Democratic Senators Adam Schiff and Elizabeth Warren have called on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate whether the service represents a misuse of the president’s position for personal financial gain.

In a letter to SEC Chairman Paul Atkins, the senators argued that the initiative could harm ordinary investors while benefiting wealthy individuals and financial institutions.

"It appears to be a scandalous misuse of the president’s office for his personal benefit, which harms everyday investors and the integrity of our markets, while enriching Wall Street and other wealthy stakeholders," the senators wrote.

The criticism comes after several Trump statements in recent months, particularly regarding Iran and energy policy, were followed by notable movements in oil prices and broader financial markets.