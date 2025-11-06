Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday met Singaporean Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem.

Welcoming Balakrishnan, Netanyahu said, "We have our historic friendship with Singapore. I think it's been consistent over so many decades. It's a pleasure to see the Foreign Minister here, but it's not the first time that we meet. And it continues this remarkable partnership."

Noting that Israel and Singapore are "two small states with gigantic capabilities," he said, "It's very, very good to see you here to advance our common goals of prosperity, peace, and security."

Singaporean Foreign Minister Balakrishnan responded: "Thank you, Prime Minister. You've always been hospitable. It's always an occasion to be open and candid in a way which very few countries share, which reflects this special, unique relationship which we have. It also reflects our commitment to the future of peace and hope."