Over the past week, IDF troops conducted dozens of counterterrorism operations throughout Judea and Samaria.

During the operations, more than 200 wanted individuals were apprehended. Among those apprehended were individuals involved in promoting and inciting terrorism, suspects affiliated with the Hamas terrorist organization, a wanted individual who was planning to carry out an imminent terrorist attack, suspects involved in smuggling illegal residents, arms dealers, and a wanted individual involved in manufacturing explosive devices.

The troops confiscated dozens of items used to manufacture weapons, airsoft weapons, hunting rifles, a pistol, a UAV, and tens of thousands of Shekels intended for terrorist activity. They also located and dismantled five explosive devices.

In addition, the mapping of the homes of two terrorists who carried out last weekend’s attack was completed, and one of the homes was sealed ahead of its demolition.