An unusual confrontation occurred Friday morning in Samaria after Israeli civilians arrived on the outskirts of the city of Shechem (Nablus). Upon reaching the area, Palestinians who were present began hurling stones at them.

In response, one of the Israeli civilians fired warning shots into the air. No injuries were reported.

IDF forces, which had been deployed in the area in advance of the Israelis' arrival, were immediately dispatched to disperse the gathering and evacuate the civilians.

In a separate incident, a Palestinian attempted to seize the weapon of the security coordinator (ravshatz) of the community of Meitzad, who had arrived to assist a shepherd who was reportedly attacked by Palestinians in Gush Etzion. The security coordinator responded by opening fire, striking the suspect in the leg. No Israelis were injured in the incident.

The IDF Spokesperson stated: "A report was received regarding a confrontation between an Israeli civilian and several Palestinians that included stone-throwing near Meitzad in the Etzion Brigade sector. Following the report, the community's security coordinator arrived at the scene and detained several suspects. According to the initial investigation, a Palestinian who later arrived at the scene attempted to seize the security coordinator's weapon. The coordinator fired at the Palestinian's leg and subsequently detained him. The suspect was arrested by IDF forces and will be transferred to the security forces for further investigation."