הרס בחוות כוכב יהודה ללא קרדיט

Residents of Kochav Yehuda Farm, located between the communities of Efrat and Tekoa in Gush Etzion, reported that dozens of Border Police officers, accompanied by Civil Administration inspectors and heavy machinery, raided the farm on Tuesday and demolished the home of the family living there, as well as the residential building used by the young men at the site.

According to the residents, the operation also destroyed the farm's water tank, which supplied drinking water. They further claimed that Arab laborers were brought to the site to carry out the demolition and damaged equipment and building materials with hammers and axes.

The residents alleged that, in an unusual move and contrary to standard procedures, the family home was demolished without allowing them to remove their personal belongings and furniture. They said the contents of the home were buried beneath the rubble during the demolition.

The residents also claimed that during the evacuation, a Border Police officer pointed his weapon at them while other officers attempted to prevent documentation of the incident. According to their account, two residents were injured during clashes with the security forces and received medical treatment at the scene.

At the conclusion of the operation, Border Police officers arrested seven residents who protested the demolition. Those present at the scene claimed that one of those arrested was a local resident and father of a young daughter, who was detained while standing behind a safety barrier and not interfering with the operation.