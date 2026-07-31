In this week’s Parshah, Parshat Eikev, the Torah continues with Moshe’s last words to Am Yisrael; additionally, the commandment for Birchat Hamazon is found in this portion, thereby establishing a Biblical obligation to Bentch after a significant bread meal. Interestingly, according to most Halachic authorities, Birchat HaMazon and the blessing on the Torah [Birchat HaTorah] are the only two Berachot [blessings] that are Biblical Mitzvot.

However, one of the most mystifying Gemarot also has its roots in this weeks Parshah; the Possuk states [Devarim 10’ 12’]:

“...And now, Yisroel, what is Hashem, your God, asking of you, other than to fear Hashem, your God, to go in all His ways and to love Him, and to serve Hashem, your God, wholeheartedly and with your whole being…"

The Possuk would seem to imply that the requirement to fear Hashem is, in fact, not an objectively difficult accomplishment. The Gemara questions this assertion [Berachot 33B]:

“...The verse says: What does the Lord your God ask of you other than to fear the Lord your God. The Gemara asks: Is fear of Heaven a minor matter that it can be presented as if God is not asking anything significant?

…Indeed, with regard to Moses, fear of Heaven is a minor matter…"

The Gemara questions the straightforward reading of these Pesukim by noting the apparent difficulty-can fear of G-d be considered a simple task? This question is quite understandable and relatable; one can certainly find solace in the fact that the Gemara initially assumes that the path towards spiritual growth is typically far from smooth. However, the Gemara’s rebuttal-“Indeed, with regard to Moshe, fear of Heaven is a minor matter…"--seems to be mindblowing. Moshe is, as testified to in the Torah, the greatest prophet to ever live-just because he reached a level at which fear of G-d is considered easily attainable does not imply that for the rest of humanity this is not a yeoman’s task!

The Great Rabbi of the Alexander Chassidic dynasty, Rabbi Yerachmiel Yisrael Yitzchak Dancyger, explains that in fact, the common and superficial understanding of the Gemara is not accurate. Moshe was not bluntly saying to Am Yisrael that from his perspective, fear of G-d is a simple matter, which would be an insensitive statement; rather, the Gemara means, that “With regard to Moshe"---for a generation that was led by, and had a personal relationship with Moshe- “fear of Heaven is a small matter."

He adds to this approach, that the Possuk states [Shemot 34’ 29’]:

“...And when Moshe came down from Mount Sinai, and the two Tablets of the Testimony were in Moshe’s hand when he came down from the Mountain. Moshe did not know that the skin of his face had become radiant when He [God] spoke to him…"

Am Yisrael at that time merited divine connection directly to Hashem, through Moshe-this was apparent by the radiant glowing of the face of Moshe. Thus, in such a profound spiritual atmosphere, it stood to reason that fear of G-d was objectively considered an attainable and straightforward ideal.

May we, as well, always merit to grow from our encounters with our great Torah leaders, the same way Am Yisrael basked in the holy and radiant presence of Moshe, Hashem’s emissary.

Dedicated in memory of all those who have perished and sacrificed for Am Yisrael.