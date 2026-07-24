The celebrated first Chief Rabbi of pre-state Israel, Rav Kook (1865-1935) is recognized as one of the most important Jewish thinkers of all time. His writings reflect the mystic's search for underlying unity in all aspects of life and the world.

Rav Kook was a prominent rabbinical authority and active public leader, but at the same time a deeply religious mystic. He was both Talmudic scholar and poet, original thinker and saintly tzaddik.

Due to Rav Kook's poetic style and abstract thought, his writings can be difficult to understand, even for those fluent in Hebrew and well-versed in traditional Jewish texts. For the English-speaking audience in particular, his books are hidden treasures whose light has not been fully revealed. The weekly parasha article is a glimpse into his thought.

﻿"You shall love the Eternal your God with all your heart, with all your soul, and with all your might." (Deut. 6:5)

What does it mean to love God וּבְכָל מְאֹדֶךָ - "with all your might"? The Talmud offers two explanations for this phrase.

Thankfulness, Even in Misfortune

The first explanation is that, in every situation (מִדָּה) that God places us, we should sincerely thank (מוֹדֶה) Him. From here we learn that one should recite a blessing over bad news as well as good news. When hearing about death, financial loss, or other tragedies, we need to acknowledge that God is the true Judge.

How is it possible to thank God for tragedy? And why is this a form of loving God?

A self-centered individual will look at all circumstances only in the context of his own narrow interests. From this viewpoint, good and bad are measured purely by selfish criteria.

However, those who can internalize the dictates of their intellect, and who love that which their mind tells him to love, will have a drastically different outlook on good and bad. Happiness and pleasure are not limited to how events affect them or their immediate surroundings. As a result of their love of the Infinite, they judge every situation, every circumstance, in terms of the klal - the community, the nation, the universe, all of creation, and beyond.

In the overall picture, evil does not exist. What appears to be evil and bad in a narrow outlook, will ultimately result in greater good in the broader view. If we live our lives following this insight, we will understand that while a certain situation may be difficult on a personal level, our private suffering enables positive repercussions for the klal.

With All Our Possessions

The Sages gave a second explanation for “all your might": to love God with all of your money. We should serve God with all of our possessions.

How does this relate to the first explanation, that we should express gratitude to God in all circumstances of life?

An individual who chooses to reject all material possessions, spurning all wealth and comfort in pursuit of an ascetic lifestyle, is living an extremely limited existence. He is incapable of truly appreciating the value of life. What is life worth when it is restricted to poverty and hardship? We can only attain a full measure of love - for life, for the universe, and for God - when we seek to live life to its fullest, albeit in accordance with God’s will.

Life is expanded and enriched through material possessions. Money and possessions are called meod (‘very'), as they serve to intensify the living experience. Wise individuals, living a full, intense life, are deeply aware of the importance of life. They recognize the greatness of the klal and are willing to sacrifice their lives out of love for God. The richness of their life strengthens their dedication to truth and justice, according to what benefits the klal. Their souls are full of emotion and feeling, and they can truly feel gratitude for all circumstances of life, whether or not they are in their own personal best interest.