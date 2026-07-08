Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced Wednesday that its Navy and Air and Space forces launched a combined missile and drone attack targeting 85 US military sites and facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait.

In an official statement, Tehran said the attack was carried out in response to "the United States' violation of the ceasefire," after the US Air Force reportedly struck approximately 80 targets inside Iran overnight.

In addition, IRGC spokesman Hossein Mohabi said the organization's air defense network had detected and shot down a US military drone operating in the skies over southern Iran.

According to the statement, the drone's interception came "in response to the aerial aggression carried out by the US military" in the Gulf region.

Following the alleged strikes, Mohsen Rezaei, an adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader, also addressed the escalating tensions with Washington, warning that US President Donald Trump is preparing the ground for another round of strikes against the Islamic Republic.

Speaking to local media, Rezaei said Tehran believes the United States is preparing to resume military operations, but stressed: "We are fully prepared for any scenario."