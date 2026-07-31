An extreme heat wave is expected to grip Israel this weekend, reaching its peak on Sunday, according to the Israel Meteorological Service.

The hottest conditions are forecast for the Sea of Galilee and surrounding areas, as well as the Jordan Valley, where temperatures are expected to range between 45°C and 47°C (113°F-117°F).

Today (Friday) will be mostly clear, with temperatures above seasonal averages to extremely hot conditions in the mountains and inland areas, while the coastal plain will experience hot and humid weather. Heavy to extreme heat stress is expected across most of the country.

Temperatures will climb even higher on Saturday, with a significant increase expected on Sunday, bringing temperatures well above normal even for the summer season.

The Health Ministry warned that extreme heat increases the risk of heatstroke, a potentially life-threatening condition in which the body is unable to cool itself effectively in a hot environment.

Those at greatest risk include senior citizens, infants and children up to the age of four, people with cardiovascular disease, individuals suffering from obesity or other chronic illnesses, those taking certain medications, and anyone engaged in strenuous physical activity.

The ministry urged the public to seek immediate medical assistance by calling Magen David Adom's emergency hotline if symptoms such as a high body temperature, hot and red skin, severe headache, dizziness, nausea, confusion, or loss of consciousness develop.

Until medical help arrives, people experiencing these symptoms should remain in a cool, shaded area and take measures to lower their body temperature.