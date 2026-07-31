שילה מרצבך צילום: באדיבות המצלם

Following the deadly terror attack that took place last Friday at Sela Ridge, between Har Bracha and Havat Gilad, Shiloh Martzbach who witnessed the attack recounted how he appealed to a soldier at the scene, urging him to act against the terrorist.

"I grabbed the soldier and told him, 'Stop the terrorist or shoot him. He's the one in control here,'" Martzbach said. He also described trying to reassure those around him during the attack.

"There was a sixth-grade boy next to me who said, 'This is it, we're going to die.' I told him, 'My brother, it's okay, the IDF is here.'"

Martzbach went on to criticize the conduct of the forces at the scene.

"Something was wrong. IDF soldiers arrived to the site and they simply weren't doing anything," he said.

Benayahu Melet's widow sharply rejected criticism of the soldiers, arguing that the real failure lay higher up the chain of command. "The soldiers on the ground are not to blame. It's a mindset, the command spirit that has taken root deeply. The hesitation over whether to shoot or not-that is the difference between life and death."