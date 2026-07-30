Political commentator Amit Segal wrote in his Israel Hayom column that the threat posed by drones is currently at the top of the list of concerns for Shin Bet Director David Zini.

According to Segal, Israel's security establishment increasingly views drones as a weapon that is fundamentally changing the nature of the battlefield.

Segal wrote that defense officials fear that, following the weakening of Iran's proxy network, Tehran may seek to alter the balance of threats by launching drones from southern Lebanon, Gaza, or Judea and Samaria.

"Drones launched from southern Lebanon are the only Hezbollah weapon that has caused significant loss of life," Segal wrote. "Why wouldn't they try the same thing from Gaza-and especially from Judea and Samaria?"

He then described a scenario that particularly concerns security officials: a coordinated drone attack targeting a public event attended by Israel's senior leadership.

"What if, this time, a swarm of drones crashes into a military officers' graduation ceremony attended by the Prime Minister, the Defense Minister, and the IDF Chief of Staff?" Segal asked.

"Zini is deeply concerned about scenarios like these, and it is fair to say that the drone threat is currently at the center of his concerns-though it is certainly not the only one," Segal wrote.

According to Segal, this week's Cabinet meeting, which was held at a secret location, reflects the government's growing recognition of the threat.

He argued that alongside efforts to defend against rockets and missiles, Israel will also need to adapt its security doctrine to address the rapidly evolving threat posed by drones.