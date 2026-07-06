Head of the ISA David Zini is reportedly considering changes to the leadership of the agency's Investigations Directorate, including the possible removal of its current head, according to a report by Haaretz.

The report says the review comes amid criticism Zini has expressed over the agency's handling of Jewish suspects involved in rioting in Judea and Samaria. According to the newspaper, Zini believes the agency's policies should be reassessed to better reflect the current security environment.

Citing sources familiar with the matter, Haaretz reported that Zini and his deputy have indicated that the proportionality of interrogation measures used against Jewish suspects should be reevaluated. At the same time, the report said Zini stressed that the ISA must continue to take firm action against acts of violence committed by Jews against Palestinians.

According to the report, while questioning certain investigative practices, Zini has made clear that enforcement against nationalist violence remains a priority.

In a separate development, Channel 14 commentator Yaakov Bardugo alleged that the head of the Investigations Directorate is the senior official refusing to authorize an investigation into the alleged leak of information to News 12. The allegation relates to claims that the television network received advance information about Israel's strike in Iran in February.

The claims regarding the alleged refusal to open an investigation have not been independently verified, and the ISA has not publicly commented on the reports.