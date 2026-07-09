Shin Bet chief David Zini approached Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara in order to receive approval to open an investigation into Channel 12 News over allegations that it leaked information regarding the timing of the launch of Operation Roaring Lion.

According to a report on Ynet, the request came after heavy pressure was applied on Zini by cabinet ministers and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, following a prolonged period in which he pushed back against their demands.

Throughout the process, Zini argued: "There are 4,500 people involved who were privy to the secret. There is no lead. Investigating journalists requires the approval of the attorney general."

A source who attended the cabinet discussion in question described the intense exchanges that took place there as a "cross-examination." The sharp verbal confrontation between ministers and the Shin Bet chief took place while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had left the meeting room.

Among other statements, the Shin Bet chief told ministers: "The incident happened a long time ago; they asked to investigate several months later. More than 4,500 people were privy to the secret. There are those who can leak information and those who receive it. Usually, it happens through third parties. You can conduct communications checks on thousands of people; there are people with special status."

He added: "This is not the removal of an immediate threat or the saving of lives. You all want it to be treated that way, so that approval would be required in order to investigate, and the proof is that you have not changed this. There is no lead in any case. When there are thousands of people who could be the source of the leak, it is always someone who passes information to someone else. We have investigated serious cases afterward, and even there we had limitations. You, as the legislative authority, should change the law."

Government ministers expressed clear dissatisfaction upon hearing these explanations. In response, Zini concluded his remarks with a direct appeal to them, saying: "I make sure to respect you, but respect yourselves."