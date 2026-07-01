Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Chairman MK Boaz Bismuth contacted Shin Bet Director David Zini to demand a discussion about the State of Israel's preparedness to contend with threats to the upcoming election cycle.

In the letter, Bismuth noted that the discussion must address foreign interference, information warfare, and cyber attacks. It referred to the threats to the election cycle as "a strategic threat to the democratic sovereignty of the State of Israel.

According to Bismuth, in addition to external threats, the dangers of interference from within the system that could harm the public's trust in the diplomatic process must also be considered.

Bismuth also mentioned the Supreme Court interim order freezing the appointment of attorney Michael Rabello as State Comptroller.

In the letter, Bismuth referred to the order as "another severe incident," and added that the development "causes a severe concern about a slippery slope. Today it's the selection of a State Comptroller, tomorrow it's the general elections."

Participants expected to be invited to the discussion include representatives of the Shin Bet, along with officials from the National Security Council, the Israel National Cyber Directorate, the Central Elections Committee, and other relevant bodies dealing with threats to the electoral system.

Bismuth stressed that the purpose of the discussion is to examine the state’s preparedness against various threats, both external and internal, and to ensure the integrity and reliability of the democratic process in Israel.