IDF Spokesman Effie Defrin has instructed the suspension of all social media accounts operated by IDF units from the division level down.

The directive is effective immediately and will remain in effect until a re-examination is held in the coming months.

According to the directive, in recent years, various IDF units opened and operated accounts on social media, including Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, and TikTok. Some of the accounts were opened without prior authorization from the IDF Spokesperson's Unit and without professional oversight. The document stated that this situation “has repeatedly led to discrepancies."

It was further noted that, on the backdrop of the election period and the need to maintain objectivity and uniformity, the IDF's activities on social media must be re-regulated.

Accordingly, the only accounts that will continue to operate are the official accounts of the IDF and the wings, branches, and commands, while any deviation from the directive will require approval from the IDF spokesperson.

Additionally, it was clarified that letters and speeches by officers at the rank of colonel and up will require the authorization of the IDF Spokesman to be published.