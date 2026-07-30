Extraordinary footage circulating on social media reveals a miraculous escape in the city of Bnei Brak.

The video shows a three-year-old boy crossing the street at a crosswalk with his mother, who is pushing a baby stroller.

Apparently attempting to retrieve his kippah (skullcap) after it fell off, the child suddenly turned back into the roadway.

At that very moment, a passing vehicle drove directly over the boy. The child falls flat onto the street, and the vehicle passes over him. The boy then rises to his feet and rejoins his mother, sustaining only very minor injuries.

Medical teams evacuated the boy to Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center for evaluation and treatment.