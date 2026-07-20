MKs from the Knesset's Degel Hatorah faction, part of the United Torah Judaism party, on Monday sent a sharply-worded letter to Israel Tax Authority Director Shay Aharonovich following his decision to suspend the processing of compensation claims filed by Bnei Brak residents affected during the war.

Earlier, Aharonovich sent a letter to the city's mayor announcing that Compensation Fund services for Bnei Brak residents would be suspended until the municipality publishes a public condemnation of the attack in haredi media.

In their letter, the MKs slammed, "We were shocked to see your decision to stop handling the claims of families who lost their homes or whose property was damaged during the Swords of Iron war as a form of collective punishment just because of a single incident that occurred in their city."

"Is there any other city in Israel where you would dare issue such a decision? All the more so when it is directed at a specific community, raising serious concerns of collective blame."

The MKs also claimed they had received numerous complaints from Bnei Brak residents about delays in processing their claims even before the assault, accusing the Tax Authority of using the attack on its employees to cover up ongoing failures.

Concluding their letter, they urged Aharonovich to immediately reverse the decision, avoid political considerations, and restore public services to the city's residents affected by the war.

On Sunday night, senior Tax Authority officials visited Bnei Brak City Hall, and the sides reached an understanding.