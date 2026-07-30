The Population and Immigration Authority has recently changed its enforcement procedures at Ben Gurion International Airport, effectively preventing individuals subject to exit bans, including haredi draft evaders, from leaving Israel through the country's main international airport.

According to a Wednesday report by Galei Zahal (Army Radio), the move is intended to stop thousands of draft evaders from traveling to Uman ahead of Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year).

Until now, exit-ban checks were conducted only at passport control, after passengers had already completed check-in and reached the departure gates.

As a result, some draft evaders reportedly exploited a loophole in the airport's automated border control system by using a "tailgating" method, passing through the automated gate together with another traveler for whom it had opened.

The method allowed them to bypass the control system and board their flights despite being subject to an exit ban.

Under the new procedure, the check is carried out during the check-in process. Passengers subject to an exit ban will be unable to complete their flight registration, and the airline will be notified immediately, effectively closing the loophole.

The Population and Immigration Authority said, "In recent months, the departure process has been streamlined. It was decided that anyone subject to an exit ban will be informed at the beginning of the departure process from Israel rather than at the end, enabling them to resolve the matter before proceeding."