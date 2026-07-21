Approximately 200 Gerrer Hasidim demonstrated overnight (Tuesday) outside the Tel Aviv home of Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara.

The Gerrer Hasidic movement had initially planned a much larger show of force, with thousands expected to participate. However, following the severe overcrowding and disturbances that erupted earlier during the rally outside Military Prison 10, organizers decided to cancel the event.

Despite the official cancellation, a small group of Hasidim arrived independently at the Attorney General's residence.

The protesters carried signs reading, "We will not abandon a single Torah student" and "Whoever disparages Torah scholars has no share in the World to Come," while chanting protest slogans.

Several physical and verbal confrontations broke out during the demonstration between protesters and passersby.

The protest outside the Attorney General's home followed the dramatic events earlier in the evening, when thousands of Gerrer Hasidim gathered at the entrance to Military Prison 10 to protest the detention of a yeshiva student from the community. In an unusual move, the Gerrer Rebbe also attended the rally.

During the demonstration, which had been coordinated in advance with police, massive congestion and dangerous overcrowding developed, leading demonstrators to breach the fence surrounding the prison compound.

As a result, the event was suspended for an extended period. United Torah Judaism chairman and Minister Yitzhak Goldknopf used loudspeakers to urge participants to move back in order to prevent a disaster and ensure the safety of those present.

This marked the second time the Gerrer Hasidic movement has held a demonstration outside Military Prison 10.