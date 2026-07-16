Haredim from the Jerusalem Faction's "Ratsafniks" subfaction are blocking Route 4 at the Geha and Givat Shmuel interchanges near Bnei Brak.

Later in the evening, members of the Sanz hassic court, together with their rabbis and Rebbe, are expected to protest outside Military Prison 10 against the arrest of two members for draft evasion.

The Israel Police announced that traffic disruptions may occur on Highway 4 between Aluf Sadeh Junction and Em Hamoshavot Junction in both directions. In addition, traffic congestion and road closures are expected along Jabotinsky Street.

“We recommend that the public use alternative routes, stay updated at all times, and avoid traveling to these areas," the police said.

The demonstrators are followers of Rabbi Zvi Friedman, who split from the Jerusalem Faction and is considered even more hardline than the faction itself. They are commonly referred to as the “Ratsafniks," a nickname derived from the rabbi’s initials.