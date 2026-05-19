ישיבת שעלבים צילום: ללא

The Sha'alavim Hesder Yeshiva held a ceremony today to dedicate a Torah scroll in memory of the Yeshiva's graduates who fell during the war.

Rabbis, students, alumni and families of the fallen attended the event. After the final letters were written, a celebratory procession moved toward the study hall, accompanied by singing and dancing, and the Torah scroll was brought to its home in the presence of large crowd.

The yeshiva said the ceremony was intended to perpetuate the memory of the graduates who fell, and that the Torah scroll expresses the continuation of their path of study, giving and love of Israel.