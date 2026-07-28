In closed-door talks held at the conclusion of the fast-tracked legislative blitz marking the end of the Knesset session, a select forum convened - including Justice Minister Yariv Levin, Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi, Shas chairman Aryeh Deri, and Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs.

According to a Kan 11 News report on Tuesday, the meeting was held to formulate a unified strategy regarding petitions submitted to the Supreme Court challenging the controversial new laws.

During the consultation, a consensus emerged that the chances of the Communications Law and the Arrests Law surviving judicial review are virtually non-existent. Consequently, attendees concluded that the government should refrain from appearing before the Supreme Court altogether, aiming to avoid "legitimizing" the proceedings.

This stance - which received full backing from Deri - is intended to leverage the judicial hearings to accentuate the friction and direct confrontation with the Supreme Court.

At the same time, the senior forum has yet to decide whether to boycott the upcoming hearing on the Basic Law: Torah Study. While Justice Minister Levin holds a principled position against making an appearance, the government prefers to let the haredi factions make that decision themselves.

These developments follow the Supreme Court's decision to issue an interim injunction freezing the law abolishing the detention of draft evaders.

The government declined to send legal representation to the hearing. However, Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs submitted a letter arguing against judicial intervention in the legislation, asserting that "the state needs haredi draftees, not haredi detainees."