The Court Security Service will begin implementing a new procedure on Sunday requiring certain participants in court hearings to sign a declaration form before being allowed entry to future proceedings.

The requirement applies to individuals who were previously found by the courts to have disrupted hearings, either during proceedings or afterward. The authorities clarified that the measure is not intended for all visitors to courthouses, but only for those whose conduct “deviated from the accepted rules of behavior in court in a manner that constitutes a disruption of public order."

Under the new form, signatories must acknowledge that they were informed that their previous conduct inside the courtroom or in public areas of the courthouse interfered with the proper conduct of hearings or with public order.

Those signing the undertaking must commit to following the instructions of judges and the Court Security Service, avoid interruptions, refrain from disrupting proceedings, and not harass litigants or their legal representatives.

The document also requires participants to pledge respectful conduct toward judges, attorneys, court employees, and other parties involved in proceedings, both inside courtrooms and throughout courthouse facilities.

The form warns that violations of the undertaking could lead to immediate removal from the courthouse and may result in restrictions on attending future hearings, subject to the discretion of the court or security officials. It also states that public disturbances may constitute a criminal offense or lead to contempt-of-court proceedings.

MK Tali Gottlieb (Likud) criticized the move in an interview with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News, claiming that the Supreme Court had created an unauthorized database of right-wing citizens who attend hearings. She argued that requiring individuals to sign the form as a condition of entry has no legal basis and accused the court of targeting political opponents. “The court expelled me by force and will expel right-wing people, but they won't last forever."

The organization B'Tsalmo also condemned the new procedure, stating that the court system was attempting to silence public criticism. "Unfortunately, the Supreme Court, which has long since turned itself into the Knesset, is trying to shut the mouths of the citizens of Israel," the organization said. “Rhe form is meant to threaten, intimidate, and stop the public from expressing its lawful and legitimate position."

The organization announced that it would work to overturn the new policy, calling the form “discriminatory and extreme" and arguing that it was intended to prevent public criticism of the court’s involvement in legal and political processes.