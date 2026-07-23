Hundreds of worshippers gathered at Jerusalem's Western Wall Plaza on Thursday evening ahead of the conclusion of the Tisha B'Av fast, taking part in prayers and a public display of Jewish unity.

Among those in attendance were Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon, OU World CEO Rabbi Josh Joseph, OU Israel CEO Rabbi Avi Berman, and hundreds of young participants visiting Israel through the Orthodox Union's summer programs.

Following the aftenoon prayer, the crowd broke into a spirited singing session that spread across the Western Wall Plaza. Organizers said the gathering carried added significance in the wake of the October 7 massacre, the subsequent multi-front war, and the recent joint U.S.-Israel campaign against Iran, symbolizing the shared bond and common destiny of Israelis and American Jewry.

As in the previous year, Jewish communities in Israel and around the world recited a special lament commemorating the victims of October 7 and the ongoing war. The lament, composed by the late Rabbi Moshe Hauer, former CEO of OU World, includes the lines: "Outside, the sword bereaves; within, terror. In Be'eri and Re'im, in the communities near Gaza and in Sderot, bodies lie exposed."

Rabbi Josh Joseph said that gathering at the Western Wall on Tisha B'Av serves as a powerful reminder of the resilience of the Jewish people.

"Standing at the heart that beats and endures of the Jewish people specifically on Tisha B'Av is a reminder that Judaism lives on and exists forever. In the past year, it has been proven once again that we are together. We open our hearts and link arms to work for the eternal strength of Israel. Seeing our youth here with pride and in great song gives strength to continue our work for the entire Jewish people."

Rabbi Avi Berman emphasized the importance of Jewish solidarity, saying, "For decades, we have been privileged to gather here on Tisha B'Av and witness how mutual responsibility and love between Jews lead to redemption. Through baseless love, we build, and through it we will be redeemed."