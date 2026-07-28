The Israeli Air Force intercepted a UAV in the area of the Jordan border early Tuesday morning, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said.

The statement stressed that the UAV did not cross into Israeli territory. The origin of the launch is under review. No sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.

The incident follows a similar occurrence on Monday morning, when the IDF intercepted two drones in the Jordanian border region after they were detected by security forces. Neither aircraft managed to penetrate Israeli airspace.

According to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit, the launch source for Monday's incident also remains under investigation, and no alarms were triggered upon detection.

Initial details indicate that the interception took place near the border in the Dead Sea area.

A week prior, the Air Force intercepted another drone near the Syrian border. Despite the passage of time, the defense establishment has yet to determine the origin of that launch or identify the organization responsible.

However, security officials assess that militia forces in the region were behind the launch.