A career non-commissioned officer (NCO) has been dismissed from the IDF after taking part in the vandalism of a Southern Lebanon Army (SLA) memorial in Metula approximately three weeks ago.

According to a report on Kan 11 News on Monday evening, in addition to the NCO’s dismissal, a second soldier involved in the incident was court-martialed for his actions.

The report noted that within the last 24 hours, the Lebanese flag - which had been intentionally broken during the incident - was restored to its place.

The memorial, constructed by the Ministry of Defense and inaugurated roughly five years ago, serves as a commemoration site for SLA veterans residing in Israel.

Security camera footage revealed that two soldiers serving in the area arrived at the monument and deliberately broke the Lebanese flag displayed at the site.

The flag stands at the memorial as a symbol of the bond between Israel and the Lebanese forces who aided its security efforts over the years. Uprooted three weeks ago, it was finally reinstalled following the completion of disciplinary proceedings against those involved.