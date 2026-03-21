IDF Chief of the General Staff Eyal Zamir on Saturday visited the northern sector together with the Commander of the Home Front Command MG Shay Klapper, Commander of the 91st Division BG Yuval Gaz, Commander of the 769th Brigade COL Y., and additional commanders.

As part of the visit, the Chief of the General Staff met with Metula Local Council head David Azoulay and Kiryat Shmona Mayor Avichai Stern. He presented them with the operational situational assessment and discussed the IDF’s plans moving forward.

"We are operating according to an organized plan," Zamir said. "We have struck in Iran and are prepared for the enhancement of the forward defensive posture in the north. The Hezbollah terrorist organization is a central proxy of the Iranian terror regime - the more we strike and weaken Iran, the more we weaken Hezbollah."

"We are acting to push the threat away from our border and will stand on the front line as a barrier between the civilian communities and any threat."

He added: "We will continue to strike the 'head of the snake' with determination and will not stop until security is restored to the area - we will not return to a cycle of escalation. Our best troops are operating at all times through limited, targeted ground operations, carrying out extraordinary work. Hezbollah is paying, and will continue to pay, a heavy price for attempting to threaten our civilians."

"We will not stop until the threat is pushed away from our border and long-term security is ensured for the residents of the north.

"It is important for me to tell you that we are doing everything to strengthen security," he stressed. "I came here to empower you and to tell you that I and the entire IDF are here with you. We value the residents of the north and thank you. Your steadfastness and the resilience you demonstrate are what enable us to continue striking and degrading our enemies until victory."