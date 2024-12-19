Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on Thursday toured the northern Israeli town of Metula with the leadership of the Ministry of Finance.

During the tour, Smotrich visited homes that were directly and indirectly affected from the war over the past year and three months.

The tour was accompanied by the head of the Metula Local Council, David Azulai, who presented the minister and the ministry officials with the needs of the town and the required rehabilitation and development plans.

During the visit, the minister emphasized the Israeli government's commitment to the rehabilitation of the communities in the north, strengthening local infrastructure, and investing economically to ensure a safe and prosperous future for the residents.

"Together with leadership of the Ministry of Finance, I came today to Metula to see firsthand the challenges on the ground and to understand the needs of the residents. Thanks to our victory, with the help of God, and thanks to our heroic fighters and the impressive national resilience displayed by the residents, the State of Israel is beginning the process of returning home," Smotrich said at the conclusion of the visit.

He added, "We are committed to the thorough rehabilitation of Metula and the entire region. The sense of security that has returned to the north must be accompanied by continuous investment in infrastructure, economic development, and support for citizens. We will continue to work resolutely to improve efforts and ensure that the residents of the north will have a better future."