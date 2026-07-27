A 76-year-old woman drowned Monday morning at a beach near Sdot Yam. She was pulled from the water unconscious, and despite prolonged resuscitation efforts, Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics were forced to pronounce her dead.

Shilo Halevi, an emergency medical technician with MDA's motorcycle unit, said: "When we arrived at the beach, we saw the woman lying near the shoreline. She was unconscious, with no pulse and not breathing after being pulled from the water."

"We immediately began resuscitation efforts, including chest compressions, ventilation, and administering medication, but unfortunately, despite all our efforts, we had to pronounce her dead," he added.

About a week and a half ago, a one-year-old girl drowned in a swimming pool at a private home in Kadima-Zoran and was critically injured. She was evacuated to Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba, where doctors fought to save her life but ultimately had to pronounce her dead.

As previously reported, MDA teams who arrived at the scene found the toddler unconscious, without a pulse or breathing, and immediately began advanced resuscitation efforts. After prolonged treatment, including chest compressions, ventilation, and medication, paramedics succeeded in restoring her pulse. She was transported to Meir Medical Center in an intensive care ambulance while on a ventilator.