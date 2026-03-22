Emergency services and police were called to the northern beach of Ashkelon following a report of a body in the water.

Upon arrival, medical personnel were forced to pronounce the young man dead at the scene.

Volunteers from ZAKA’s Lachish district, Ashkelon team, arrived and are currently working to collect findings and ensure the dignity of the deceased.

Police from the Ashkelon station have opened an investigation into the tragic incident. At this stage, the identity of the young man has not yet been determined, and according to an initial police assessment, no suspicion of criminal activity has been found.

Meir Buskila, commander of ZAKA Ashkelon, and Israel Deri, a ZAKA volunteer from the Ashkelon team, said: “Upon receiving the report, ZAKA Ashkelon volunteers were dispatched to the city’s northern beach, where the body of a young man washed ashore was located. The volunteers are operating at the scene, ensuring the dignity of the deceased and collecting findings."