Tragedy in the Sinai Peninsula: An Israeli toddler, about two years old, drowned Tuesday evening in a hotel swimming pool in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. Hospital medical staff were forced to pronounce her dead upon arrival.

Around 11:00 p.m., ZAKA's International Unit received a report of the drowning. Upon notification, unit officials immediately began coordinating with relevant authorities in both Israel and Egypt to expedite the required procedures and ensure her body is returned to Israel as quickly as possible, while providing support to the family during this painful time.

Chaim Weingarten, ZAKA's Vice President of Operations, stated: "Immediately upon receiving the report, we activated ZAKA's International Unit, which operates around the clock for cases like this across the globe."

He added: "We remain in continuous contact with all officials involved to assist the family and bring the toddler to Israel for burial as swiftly as possible, ensuring the utmost respect for the deceased and providing the family with all necessary support."