Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich spoke with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News on Sunday, during the final hour of voting in the Religious Zionist party primary election.

"I feel the right is growing complacent after serving a full term," Smotrich said.

He warned, "We could wake up to a left-wing government backed by Arab parties and terror supporters - one that will push forward Oslo-style moves and enact a fascist constitution, just as Yair Golan has suggested. We must ensure the national camp continues to lead the people of Israel."

Smotrich added that his party is aiming for 10 seats in the next Knesset. "We have the best team, and we are going to make it even stronger. We will continue to diversify our slate."

170 out of 173 central committee members cast their ballots in the primaries, representing a 98.5% turnout rate. Among the three members who did not vote were Minister Ofir Sofer and MK Moshe Solomon.