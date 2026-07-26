The battle over the Religious Zionism Party's Knesset slate reaches its decisive moment today (Sunday), as 170 members of the party's central committee vote in the party's primaries to determine the order of its Knesset list. Ten candidates are competing for positions on the slate.

Voting will take place in person at two locations: in the morning at the party headquarters in Shoham, and later in the day at the Ramada Hotel in Jerusalem, where party chairman Bezalel Smotrich and Director General Yehuda Wald will announce the results at 8:00 p.m.

Reservists and members with special authorization will also have access to a secure online voting system.

The top spot on the list is reserved for party chairman Bezalel Smotrich. Competing for the remaining positions are five current faction members: Minister Orit Strock and MKs Simcha Rothman, Zvi Succot, Ohad Tal, and Michal Waldiger.

One place on the list has been reserved for Tzvika Mor, the father of Eitan Mor, who was taken hostage on October 7.

Among the most prominent candidates is Yesha Council Director General Omer Rahamim, who is considered one of Smotrich's closest associates. Also running are Natan Zauberman, director general of the Tikvah program for bringing young people from France to Israel; Rabbi Shmuel Sasson, head of the Hadar community nucleus in Haifa; and attorney Eitan Tam, deputy mayor of Rosh HaAyin.

Not participating in the race are MKs Ofir Sofer and Moshe Solomon, who left the party over their opposition to the Basic Law on Torah Study and legislation to freeze the arrest of haredi draft evaders who fail to report for IDF service.