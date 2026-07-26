Zehava Shaul, the mother of Golani soldier Oron Shaul, who was killed during Operation Protective Edge, was laid to rest on Sunday after passing away over the weekend at the age of 71 following a prolonged illness. She is survived by her two sons, Aviram and Ofek, and a grandson.

During the funeral, Aviram eulogized his mother, describing her as an extraordinary woman who devoted her life to her family. "You were an extraordinary mother, and you will always remain the best mother in the world. You always took care of us from the time we were small children."

"I thank God that you were privileged to see Oron come home. We had the privilege of standing here together, hugging, looking back at the journey we went through and being proud of the goal we achieved. You taught us an important lesson through the unique path you walked, first with your father until his passing, and then through the journey to bring Oron home. You were a lioness and a true fighter. You were not afraid of the journey. You always believed, and when people believe, things can happen."

Aviram also recalled his mother's battle with cancer, saying doctors had given her little chance of survival, but she defied expectations. "You proved to everyone that you were made of a kind of material that is no longer produced," he said.

Ofek Shaul spoke about his mother's unwavering support throughout his life. "When I had doubts and wondered what I would do with my life, you always reminded me: 'Ofek, I am your support. Everything you need and want, just tell me. Every time you said that, I was on the verge of tears, because I never had the heart to ask you for anything. I only wanted you to be healthy."

"You didn't deserve everything you had to face, your illness, Oron, and my father. These were things that were never meant for you to experience, but you never made me feel that way. That was your strength and your greatness. Twenty years ago, doctors said you had no chance of recovering. When you succeeded, it was a real shock. They called you a medical miracle. But we knew it came from Heaven."

"I hope you are in a good place now, together with my father, Oron, and all your loved ones," he said. "You will be greatly missed by all of us, and I will never stop loving and missing you. You will be with me in every step of my life. I love you, Mom. We love you."

Oron Shaul was killed and abducted during fighting in the Shajaiya neighborhood of Gaza on July 20, 2014, during Operation Protective Edge, after the armored personnel carrier he was traveling in was hit by an anti-tank missile. His remains were held by Hamas for more than a decade before being returned to Israel on January 18, 2025, in a joint operation by the IDF and Shin Bet as part of the "Bring Them Back Home" operation.

Oron's father, Herzl Shaul, passed away in 2016 and did not live to see his son returned to Israel.