Eyal Eshel, whose daughter, Roni, fell while serving as an IDF lookout during the October 7th attack, disrupted Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's remarks during a visit to Kibbutz Ein Hashlosha in the Gaza envelope.

"Get off the stage! The hostages returned in caskets because you opposed (a deal)," Eshel shouted, responding to remarks Smotrich made on Nadav Perry's All in podcast, in which he took full credit for the hostages' return.

Liora Ben Tsur, a resident of the kibbutz and daughter of massacre victim Marcelle Taljah, took to the stage and responded to the calls against the minister.

ליאורה בן צור מגיבה לקריאות נגד סמוטריץ' צילום: דוברות

"I am here as a resident of Kibbutz Ein Hashlosha. I understand your pain. We are here to speak on behalf of the people of Israel. 30 hours before the events of October 7th, I gave birth to my daughter. My siblings found my mother riddled with Kalashnikov bullets on the path here," she stated.

"I want to tell you that we are here on behalf of the entire nation, and this thing must talk on behalf of the entire nation. We are here to create unity between us. Not uniformity, unity," she added.