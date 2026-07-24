Zehava Shaul, the mother of fallen Golani Brigade soldier Staff Sgt. Oron Shaul, has passed away after battling cancer.

Her death comes about a year and a half after her son's remains were returned to Israel in a special joint operation by the IDF and Shin Bet, ending a decade in which his body was held by the Hamas terrorist organization.

Zehava's husband, Herzl Shaul, died after a prolonged illness in 2016 and did not live to see his son's return for burial in Israel.

Oron Shaul served in the Golani Brigade and received the President's Award for Excellence on Israel's Independence Day in 2014. On July 20, 2014, he was killed in the Battle of Shejaiya when the M113 armored personnel carrier in which he was traveling was struck by an anti-tank missile. His body was subsequently abducted by Hamas.

After his remains were returned, Oron was laid to rest in the cemetery in Poriya, where Zehava is also expected to be buried.

President Isaac Herzog paid tribute to her, saying: "We received with profound sorrow the news of the passing of Zehava Shaul - a courageous, determined, and inspiring mother, who devoted more than a decade to an unrelenting struggle to bring her son, the late First Sergeant Oron Shaul, to the grave of Israel."

"Michal and I were privileged to accompany Zehava and the Shaul family over the years, up to the painful and earth-shattering moment when Oron was laid to rest, after more than ten years of waiting, pain, and longing. In that moment, we also thought of Herzl, who did not merit to see his son return to the soil of his homeland. Zehava bore this pain on her shoulders with inconceivable courage, and never for a moment ceased to believe, to fight, and to love.

"We send heartfelt condolences to Ofek, to Aviram, to the entire Shaul family, to her loved ones and those who loved her. Zehava's figure will be etched in the heart of the nation as a mother who never for a moment gave up on her son, and as a symbol of perseverance and hope even in the most difficult moments. May her memory be a blessing."

The Jordan Valley Regional Council also expressed its condolences, saying: "We bow our heads upon learning of the passing of Zehava Shaul, a resident of Poriya Illit. Zehava was a noble and beloved woman who fought for more than 10 years to bring her son Oron home for burial in Israel. The Council embraces the family at this difficult time and honors her memory."

"Zehava will be laid to rest in the cemetery in Poriya Illit, alongside her late husband Herzl and next to Oron's grave, where only days ago the family marked the first anniversary of his burial. Council head Idan Greenbaum accompanied the family throughout the years and extends his condolences while embracing her sons Ofek and Aviram. May Zehava's memory be blessed."