דגן וחירט וילדרס בשומרון רועי חדי

Following the Dutch government's ban on imports from Judea and Samaria, Dutch opposition leader and prime ministerial candidate Geert Wilders arrived in Israel this week as the guest of Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan.

Wilders began his visit to Israel this week as the guest of Dagan.

The visit comes amid tensions between Israel and the Netherlands following the Dutch government's decision to ban imports of products from Judea and Samaria.

Wilders chose to begin his visit in the renewed community of Sa-Nur in northern Samaria. After the conclusion of Shabbat, he visited Dagan's home for dinner, held an extended meeting with him, and then toured the community, speaking with local residents.

During the visit, Wilders was presented with the "Reconnect Plan," which calls for the establishment of 19 new communities in northern Samaria.

Addressing Dagan, Wilders said: "Yossi, I am very proud to be here with the 'Lion of Samaria.' Twenty-one years ago, you were expelled from here, and now you are returning with a major plan to resettle all of Samaria. I am very proud of you. This is the only way-this is your land, your country, your history, and your religion. You are a very courageous man."

Dagan thanked Wilders for his support for Israel, saying: "I am honored to host you here in Sa-Nur, in my home, in the heart of the Land of Israel. You are a courageous leader, and I know what you are doing for the future of Europe, the Netherlands, and Israel. You were the first leader to understand and teach that we must stand together and fight together."

Dagan also emphasized what he described as the security importance of Jewish communities in the area.

"What we are doing together is, first and foremost, rebuilding our homeland-the land of the Bible. Together we are building the future of Israel, Europe, and the world. After October 7, it is clearer than ever that our communities in northern Samaria are the security belt of the entire State of Israel."

Wilders agreed, adding: "That's true, and it affects the security of Europe and the security of the Netherlands. Everything is connected, so we are working together, and we will win together."

This is Wilders' second visit to Israel in less than two years, and, as on his previous trip, he is being hosted by Dagan. His earlier visit sparked controversy in the Netherlands and became the subject of parliamentary debate because of his decision to visit Judea and Samaria.

His current visit is also expected to generate political attention, particularly in light of the Dutch government's recent decision to ban imports from Judea and Samaria. In the coming days, Wilders is expected to continue touring Samaria and the Jordan Valley and meet with senior Israeli government officials.