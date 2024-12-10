Geert Wilders, the leader of the Party for Freedom in the Netherlands who is currently visiting Israel , met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog, Defense Minister Israel Katz, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, Energy Minister Eli Cohen, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, and Science and Technology Minister Gila Gamliel.

Posting on X after his meeting with Netanyahu, Wilders praised Israel for the operations against Hamas and Hezbollah over the last year.

“Just spoke to Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu of Israel in Jerusalem and told him that in 1 year - by crushing Hamas, pulverizing Hezbollah and significantly weakening Iran - he has done more to fight (international) terrorism than the EU has done in the last 70 years!”

Wilders has long been a staunch supporter of Israel and has not been shy about showing that support.

In October, after Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, threatened Israel in a Hebrew post on X, Wilders fired back .

“You are a psychopath, a dangerous maniac, a sick person who will lose because logic, democracy and freedom will win and we will always support Israel,” he wrote to Khamenei.

In May, Wilders gave an impassioned speech in support of Israel at the Dutch Parliament.

He said that radical Muslims “are out to destroy the Jewish State and kill its inhabitants” and then added, “And for me and my political party, it is not difficult to see with whom we stand in solidarity. Are we with the Jewish people, who are fighting for their existence, or are we with Islamic extremists, terrorist scum who want to exterminate them? And I tell you, until the very end, I support the State of Israel.”