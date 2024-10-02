Dutch right-wing leader Geert Wilders on Tuesday replied in Hebrew on social media site X to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, after Khamenei himself posted in Hebrew.

“With God's help, the blows of the resistance will become stronger and more painful on the worn and rotting body of the Zionist regime,” Khamenei wrote.

Wilders later replied, “You are a psychopath, a dangerous maniac, a sick person who will lose because logic, democracy and freedom will win and we will always support Israel.”

This marks the second time in recent days that Wilders has replied to social media posts by Khamenei.

Khamenei wrote on Saturday, following the elimination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, “The Zionist criminals need to know that they are far too weak to be able to inflict any significant damage on the solid structure of Lebanon’s Hezbollah.”

Wilders replied, “Well, maybe you’d better look for a good bunker.”

Later, the Dutch politician also replied to Khamenei’s post announcing five days of public mourning for Nasrallah and wrote, “You mourn, we celebrate.”

Wilders, a staunch supporter of Israel , is also known for his tough views on Islam, with his party having previously vowed to close mosques and “ban the Quran” in its manifesto.

In May, Wilders gave an impassioned speech in support of Israel at the Dutch Parliament.

Khamenei posting in Hebrew is a regular occurrence. The Iranian Supreme Leader posted in Hebrew in April, after an air strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus which killed seven Revolutionary Guards, two of them generals, and which was blamed on Israel.

“With God's help we will make the Zionists regret their crime of aggression against the Iranian consulate in Damascus,” he wrote at the time.

Later, after Iran retaliated for the strike in Damascus by launching hundreds of drones and missiles at Israel, Khamenei again posted in Hebrew.

“Holy Al-Quds will be in the hands of the Muslims, and the Muslim world will celebrate the liberation of Palestine,” he wrote in Hebrew, alongside footage of Iranian missiles being intercepted over the Temple Mount in Jerusalem.

Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir responded, "Are you talking about the same holy Al-Quds that you wanted to shell yesterday and the Israeli defense prevented you from doing so?"