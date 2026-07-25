Messages circulating on Palestinian Arab Telegram channels have called on residents of Shechem and surrounding villages to prepare for potential confrontations with Israelis and IDF operations following recent terrorist attacks in the area.

The messages urge residents to remain alert, increase their presence on the outskirts of villages and cities, and strengthen local coordination. They call on communities to prevent what they describe as "settler herds" from entering or damaging Palestinian land and homes, while emphasizing unity as a means of deterrence.

The instructions also call for the formation of local committees to organize security measures, including nighttime patrols to monitor unusual activity. One directive states that any entry by settlers into Palestinian communities should be met "with iron and fire."

In addition, residents are instructed to block secondary roads and village entrances to prevent what the messages describe as a possible "invasion" by Israelis. The guidance stresses that communities should not rely on outside protection, asserting that defending homes and land is a personal responsibility. The villages' outskirts, the messages say, should be turned into "impenetrable fortresses" to deter attacks and signal that any harm to homes or olive trees would carry a heavy cost.