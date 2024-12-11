The defense establishment is worried about a domino effect from the collapse of the Assad regime in Syria leading to the deterioration in stability of the Palestinian Authority or even its collapse.

Galei Tzahal military correspondent Doron Kadosh reported that the defense establishment was closely monitoring the PA's stability and pointed to a few indicators that need to be monitored.

The defense establishment points out the unusual clashes and exchanges of fire in recent days between the PA security forces and the militants from terror organizations in Jenin and Tulkarm. At this stage, the incidents are limited to northern Samaria, but there is concern that they will spread to other locations.

In addition, incitement on social media is growing, as Hamas tries to call on the Palestinian public to protest the PA.

The defense establishment also pointed out a push by the Iranians to ignite the region. After its proxies in the Middle East were dramatically weakened, Judea and Samaria would appear to be Iran's next target and it is trying to make every effort to destabilize the area.

Defense officials told Galei Tzahal: "We are closely and thoroughly monitoring the events. We fear unrest, rapid deterioration, and a contagion effect as we saw in Syria. The collapse of the PA could lead to a wave of terrorism and the total loss of stability on the ground."