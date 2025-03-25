The Jerusalem District Court has issued a temporary garnishee order to seize 50 million shekels of Palestinian Authority funds for Rabbi Leo Dee, whose wife Lucy and daughters Maia and Rina were murdered in a shooting attack two years ago.

Rabbi Dee sued the PA and the Hamas terror organization in October for the murder of his family members.

"I call on all the other terror victims in Israel to do the same and to seize the PA's funds that go to pay the salaries of terrorists. Together, we could take the enemy's assets," Rabbi Dee stated.