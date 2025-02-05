In light of US President Donald Trump's plan to relocate Gazans, senior leadership officials in the Palestinian Authority are considering proposing a measure to PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas which would include relocating Gazans in Judea and Samaria.

According to the plan which was published on Kan News, the PA would demand to transfer residents of Gaza to Judea and Samaria. In addition, a new Arab city would be built for them.

The initiators of the plan have marked the area west of Jericho as a location that could fit the new city.

The report noted that the PA plan was formulated before Trump announced his plan and the initiators have yet to present it to Chairman Abbas.