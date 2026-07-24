IDF strikes Hamas terror infrastructure in Gaza

On Thursday night, the IDF and ISA struck and dismantled Hamas terror infrastructure sites in several areas throughout the Gaza Strip, including weapons storage facilities, a weapons manufacturing site, and underground terrorist infrastructure.

The storage facilities contained Kalashnikov rifles, RPG launchers, mortar shells, explosive devices, and additional military equipment.

"These weapons were intended to be used against IDF troops operating along the Yellow Line and against Israeli civilians," the IDF stressed. "They were dismantled in order to remove the threat."

Following the strikes, secondary explosions were identified, indicating the presence of weapons within the targeted infrastructure.

"The Hamas terrorist organization continues to systematically and flagrantly violate the ceasefire agreement while attempting to rebuild its military capabilities and terrorist infrastructure," the IDF warned following the strikes.