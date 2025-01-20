Broadcast courtesy of "Israel Hayom"

Thousands are attending the funeral of Master Sgt. Oron Shaul, who was killed in Operation Protective Edge and whose body, which was kidnapped by Hamas, was returned to Israel this week.

Before the funeral, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with Zehava Shaul, Oron's mother. Zehava thanked the Prime Minister and told him: "You promised to return him – and you did." The Prime Minister replied that this task has been a priority ever since, and now we have completed this mission.

The Prime Minister said, "Just as we pledged to return Oron for burial, as we have so far returned most of our hostages from Hamas captivity, and we will continue to do so. We will not rest and we will not stop until we bring home Hadar Goldin and all our hostages – both alive and dead – and achieve all the goals of the war in Gaza."

President Herzog spoke and mentioned the long ten years during which the family waited for Oron. "He always knew that he was fighting for his nation, his country, for the light. I remember when I was informed that his body had been taken hostage. He was dedicated to his mission."

Herzog continued, "We must never leave anyone behind and thankfully, after ten years, we have managed to bring him home. The whole nation has been watching you, and your family, and now I say 'sorry, sorry for the ten years that it took us to bring him home.'"

"I think of Herzl, Oron's father, who did not live to see his son brought home," said Herzog.

Herzog sent wishes to the Goldin family, promising that the state would continue to fight to bring home the body of their son Hadar.

"Now is the time for us all to stand together, to survive the times, to survive against our enemies, and to strengthen each other, in memory of Oron and all our fallen soldiers," ended President Herzog.