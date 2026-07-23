The only thing missing is the smile.

Other than that, Mamdani’s obsession against the Jews equals Hitler in rhetorical frenzy. Might even say that Mamdani took the “best" of Hitler’s speeches as nearly word for word inspiration for his own fiery bluster, Jews trapped in the bulls-eye. So hateful is this man Mamdani, sweet smile and all, that we can only wonder if concentration camps await the Jews of New York City.

I exaggerate?

Who, then, thought this day would come, when the mayor of New York City, would brazenly call for the arrest of Israel’s prime minister?

No place, outside of Israel itself, is more Jewish, and Jews built this town from the bottom up, from Wall Street to Broadway to the Garment/Fashion District, to hot pastrami at Katz’s Deli.

New York City tastes Jewish. At least it did. Mamdani is poised to cleanse that with an Islamic take-over.

The Jews? They are living on borrowed time, Citing the ICC, Mamdani says he has the goods, which alleges Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a war criminal.

His “crime" is wiping out Hamas, which murdered thousands of Israelis before, during and after Oct. 7. and which took hundreds of Jews hostage.

This part we have forgotten, how Hamas tortured them.

Netanyahu did not forget.

For this, he is a war criminal?

His only crime is that he is Jewish. The same goes for Israel as the only Jewish nation in a world grieved by its existence.

As was Hitler, who needed the support of the German people to enthusiastically join his campaign to dominate the world one country at a time.

The Germans were a learned people, famed for their punctuality and cleanliness, and not necessarily war-like.

They were not much different from New Yorkers. Good people. Decent people. Americans to the core.

But wait. But suppose these same people become attracted to a shiny, new object. Named Islamist, Democrat, Socialist, and, touchdown, there it is.

This happened in New York City. Mamdani leads the way. Good people. Decent people, and they fell for it blindingly wholesale.

In Germany, the shiny, new object was Nazi-ism, and Hitler led the way, and virtually all the people followed him, even the good people.

The stadiums thundered in approval when he declared the Jews…the Jews…always the Jews are guilty.

Mamdani to the hilt and to the core…nearly word for word.

The Jews, declared Hitler…the Jews must go.

So we went…Six Million of us, and when Hitler invaded Russia, June, 1941, Jews caught in the web were shot, hanged, sent to concentration camps.

The good people of Germany did not protest. They were the most polite people of Europe, after all, and even Hitler himself detested them for their compliance and passivity.

Who in New York City will arise to rock the boat?

Jack Engelhard writes a regular column for Arutz Sheva. Engelhard wrote the international bestselling novel “Indecent Proposal," today a classic for literature and film. His “Days of the Bitter End" is cited as the greatest work about the 1960s, comparable to Tolstoy’s War and Peace. His latest book, “Writings," offers a collection of his varied and widely popular columns. From John W. Cassel: “Jack Engelhard is a writer without peer, and the conscience of us all."