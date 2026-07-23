MK Moshe Saada: "We're Approaching a Strike on Iran - Perhaps Even This Weekend"

Likud MK Moshe Saada commented on developments surrounding Iran during a live interview on Channel 14 this afternoon.

During the interview, he said: "We all know that we're approaching a strike on Iran-perhaps even this weekend. Those are the current assessments."

Earlier, several municipalities announced that they were opening public bomb shelters amid preparations for possible developments. At the same time, the Health Ministry issued a statement saying that Israel's healthcare system is prepared for all possible scenarios involving a security escalation.

The ministry said it is holding ongoing situational assessments and continuously monitoring developments. It also announced that the National Hospitalization Authority convened today to ensure the healthcare system is prepared for every potential escalation scenario, and that it is maintaining continuous coordination with hospitals and health maintenance organizations (HMOs) nationwide.

The Health Ministry further emphasized that it is operating in full coordination with the Home Front Command, the defense establishment, and all relevant healthcare agencies to ensure continuity of medical care and the provision of services to the entire population under any scenario.

The ministry added that any public instructions or updates, if required, will be issued on an ongoing basis, and urged the public to rely only on guidance issued by the authorized authorities.