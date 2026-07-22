The Western Wall - Main Plaza 🔴 Live Cam 🎬 | מצלמות הכותל

As the sun set on Wednesday evening, the Jewish people entered Tisha B'Av (the Ninth of Av), the national day of mourning marking the destruction of the First and Second Temples.

Across Israel and Jewish communities worldwide, worshippers gathered in synagogues to read the Book of Lamentations (Eicha) and recite traditional elegies.

Tens of thousands are expected to assemble at the Western Wall Plaza for prayers and the recitation of "kinot," traditional prayers of mourning, near the remnant of the Holy Temple.

The Western Wall Heritage Foundation has completed preparations to receive the large crowds expected throughout the night and the following day.

During Tisha B'Av, which began at sunset Wednesday and will last until nightfall on Thursday, the ancient kinot will echo through the Western Wall Plaza as thousands of worshippers sit on the ground and pray for the rebuilding of the Holy Temple and the coming of the final redemption, in a gathering that unites Jews from every community and background in remembrance of the destruction.