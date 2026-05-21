The Ministry of Jerusalem and Jewish Heritage will set up equipped rest tents in Jerusalem this year, for the fourth consecutive year, for the benefit of pilgrims visiting the Western Wall on the Shavuot (Festival of Weeks) holiday.

The initiative was first launched by former Jerusalem and Heritage Minister MK Meir Porush.

The tents will be available to the public from 9:00 p.m. on the night of the holiday until 12:00 p.m. the following day. They will be set up at three locations: 15 Shmuel Hanavi Street, the Shamgar parking lot, and Shazar Boulevard at the corner of Nordau Street.

The tents will include rest areas, hot and cold drinks, and light refreshments for the pilgrims.

MK Porush praised the fact that the initiative is continuing this year as well, and thanked Jerusalem and Jewish Heritage Ministry Director General Shimon Elboim and Jerusalem Development Authority Director General Tzachi Namir.